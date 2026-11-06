Nigerian military denies truce with Boko Haram — Anadolu Agency

The Nigerian military said it had not entered into a ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), or other armed groups. Major General Samaila Uba, a spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, said at a briefing in Abuja that there is no ceasefire.

According to Anadolu Agency, the command said the military would continue operations against groups that threaten public safety, as well as against kidnappers and other criminal networks. The Defence Headquarters said that criminals would be dealt with through lawful military operations or held accountable.

Reports of possible negotiations

The military's statement came after a September report by The New Humanitarian. Citing three sources with contacts among senior members of armed groups, the outlet claimed that the government had allegedly reached a temporary truce with a Boko Haram faction led by Ibrahim Bakura Doro.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to these reports, the alleged arrangement had been in effect since June following negotiations that secured the release of 360 civilians kidnapped from the Ngoshe community in Borno State in the country's northeast. It also mentioned a possible payment of 5 billion naira, or about $3.7 million, to the militants. The Nigerian government denied making such a payment.

Operations in September and October

Uba said that the military conducted 588 security operations in September and October. According to him, 435 terrorists and bandits were neutralized, 809 suspects were detained, and 198 insurgents surrendered.

The military also rescued 717 kidnapped people and seized 5,666 items of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and improvised explosive devices, the Defence Headquarters spokesperson said. The armed forces are tracking militants who are leaving their traditional strongholds to prevent them from establishing bases in other parts of Nigeria.

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