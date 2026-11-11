In South Korea, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Jin Yong-sung inspected the state of air defense aboard the domestically developed KF-21 fighter jet. On November 11, he visited the 16th Fighter Wing in Yecheon County, Korea Herald reports.

KF-21 and FA-50 flight

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jin Yong-sung led a formation flight involving KF-21 and FA-50 fighter jets. During a meeting with pilots, he called on the military to maintain readiness and capabilities to deter the enemy through air superiority, as well as to respond immediately to emergencies.

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Missile defense inspection

The chairman also visited an Air Force unit responsible for monitoring ballistic missile launches. He inspected the operational readiness of the Korean Air and Missile Defense system, or KAMD, calling it a key element of the national three-component deterrence system.

Early warning system

KAMD is designed to detect and intercept ballistic and other missiles at early stages in order to reduce potential damage. The other two components of the three-part system are the Kill Chain preemptive strike system and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation plan, which envisages disabling North Korea's leadership in the event of a major conflict. Jin Yong-sung ordered the military to maintain round-the-clock readiness of early warning systems for the rapid detection of missiles of any type.

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