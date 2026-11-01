In Pakistan, ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the country’s armed forces have a higher operational readiness for the use of drones than the Afghan Taliban and India. He said this in an interview with Reuters, excerpts of which were published by Dawn.

According to Chaudhry, the Pakistani army is adapting to changes in the nature of warfare and taking into account the needs of contact and remote combat operations, cyber operations, the use of drones, and long-range missions. He did not disclose specific ways in which the military uses artificial intelligence, quantum and cyber technologies, but said that such technologies can and should be used.

Statements on drones and India

The ISPR representative said that Pakistan does not consider the use of drones by the Afghan Taliban to be a separate defining threat. He also claimed that the Taliban have no military capabilities of their own apart from those received from external patrons, and called them India’s proxies.

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Chaudhry recalled the conflict with India in May 2025. According to his claims, Pakistan then shot down dozens of high-tech drones launched across the eastern border. This information is presented as statements by Pakistan’s military leadership.

Tensions with Afghanistan

Islamabad has repeatedly demanded that the Taliban administration in Kabul eliminate shelters on Afghan territory used by groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement banned in Pakistan. Pakistani officials say such groups use Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Pakistan, while the Taliban reject Islamabad’s position that Afghan territory is used as a base for attacks.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan does not advocate isolating Afghanistan, but that the international community, in his view, should demand that the authorities in Kabul take actions characteristic of a state. He also called for an end to support for terrorism in Pakistan and the sheltering of leaders of terrorist groups. The report notes that talks between the sides mediated by Qatar, Turkey and China yielded no results, while Russia offered to facilitate a settlement at the request of both countries.

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