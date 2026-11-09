A military court of the Goma garrison in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, sentenced 66 servicemen to death. As Anadolu Agency reports, citing UN radio Radio Okapi, they were found guilty on three charges, including cowardice in the face of the enemy.

Verdict in the case involving more than 70 servicemen

More than 70 soldiers of the 3415th Regiment of the Congolese army were involved in the case. Four defendants were acquitted, while another was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The charges also included mutiny and disobedience of orders.

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Arrests in Walikale

According to the source, the convicted servicemen were detained on October 20 in the Walikale area, where they allegedly committed the acts imputed to them. The army said the trial was partly intended to strengthen discipline in the armed forces amid the security crisis in the east of the country.

In October, another military court in the DRC sentenced 27 soldiers to death for cowardice after they retreated from the front line during fighting with AFC/M23 rebels. According to local sources, clashes continue in the east of the country between government forces and the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN) coalition, which includes M23.

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