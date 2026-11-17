In the United States, the anticipated stock market debut of AI developer Anthropic could test the performance of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares in South Korea. Trading in shares of the company behind the Claude model is set to begin on Thursday. The market’s reaction to the debut could indicate investor confidence in continued investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, Korea Herald reports.

Infrastructure commitments

According to the IPO registration statement filed by Anthropic with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has committed to spending about $900.9 billion. This mainly concerns computing capacity and infrastructure, with around $70.7 billion of that amount allocated for the next 12 months.

Such spending could support companies in the AI infrastructure supply chain, including South Korean semiconductor manufacturers. Analysts surveyed by the publication also believe that Anthropic’s successful market debut could strengthen confidence in the AI sector, whose investment prospects have recently raised questions.

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Sales of Korean shares

At the same time, analysts note that Anthropic’s IPO could temporarily divert some foreign capital from the South Korean stock market. From the first trading day of November through Tuesday, foreign investors were net sellers of South Korean shares worth about 12.31 trillion won, or $9.21 billion.

The largest volume of sales was in SK hynix shares, at 6.68 trillion won, while Samsung Electronics ranked second with 1.58 trillion won. Analysts expect pressure on demand from foreign investors to ease after the IPO is completed. They also suggest that outflows ahead of Anthropic’s debut may be smaller than during SpaceX’s listing in June, due to recent declines in domestic and overseas markets.

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