China’s carbon dioxide emissions fell by 3.1% in the third quarter of the year due to reduced fuel use in industry. OilPrice reports, citing Reuters, which quotes Finland’s Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Less oil and transport fuel

According to CREA estimates, oil consumption in China fell by 4% over three months. Fuel use in the transport sector declined even more sharply, by 9%.

Coal consumption also decreased by 3.3% in the third quarter. At the same time, the volume of forced curtailment of electricity generation by wind and solar plants declined.

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The trend has continued for more than two years

CREA analysts noted that the sharp decline in CO₂ emissions continues a trend of stable or falling figures that began in March 2024 and has lasted for more than two years.

Separately, CREA reported that from March to August, China reduced oil and gas imports and relied more on alternative energy sources, including wind and solar. According to the centre’s estimate, this made it possible to save $9.1 billion on oil and gas imports.

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