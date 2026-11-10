Global Carbon Project forecasts that global emissions from burning oil, gas and coal will decline by 0.4% in 2026 compared with 2025. The main factor behind the expected reduction is a 2% drop in oil emissions, which is likely linked to prolonged disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, ABC News Australia reports.

At the same time, researchers estimate that total carbon emissions will rise from 42.8 billion tonnes last year to 43.3 billion tonnes in 2026. This figure is affected by peat fires and forest degradation in Southeast Asia linked to El Niño.

The role of renewable energy

Solar and wind generation are increasingly covering growth in global energy demand. According to the International Energy Agency, solar and wind power together account for more than half of new electricity demand, overtaking coal and gas as the largest sources of additional generation.

The IEA expects global renewable energy capacity to grow by nearly 4,800 GW in 2026–2031, 57% more than over the previous six years. At the same time, under current policies, total renewable energy capacity will reach around 9,710 GW by 2030, representing a 2.6-fold increase from the 2022 level, but falling short of the COP28 agreement to triple capacity by 2030.

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Regional dynamics and climate risks

In China, emissions are forecast to decrease by 0.9% in 2026, by 1.3% in the United States, by 1.5% in the European Union, and by 1% in Japan. Meanwhile, emissions in India are expected to rise by 4.4%, exceeding the average annual rate of 3.5% over the past decade.

Pierre Friedlingstein, head of the Global Carbon Budget Office at the University of Exeter, said that the emissions decline, partly caused by geopolitical shocks, is not a sustainable climate solution. According to him, renewable energy and electric vehicles are increasingly offsetting demand growth, but their deployment needs to accelerate to achieve a sustained reduction in global emissions.

Researchers also warned that El Niño could weaken the ability of oceans and vegetation to absorb carbon dioxide. During the 2023–2024 El Niño, carbon uptake by the Amazon fell by 66%, according to Global Carbon Project Executive Director Pep Canadell.

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