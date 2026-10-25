In 10 countries, including Cambodia, the number of cases of abduction or detention of South Korean citizens more than doubled in 2025, reaching 553 compared with 246 a year earlier. Cambodia recorded the most such cases, with 510, Korea Herald reports, citing data from South Korea's Foreign Ministry and National Police Agency obtained by lawmaker Kim Jun-hwan.

Increase in the number of incidents

The total number of incidents involving South Koreans in these 10 countries increased by 48.3%, from 2,708 in 2024 to 4,016 in 2025. The statistics also included reports of lost property, loss of contact with people, and possible disappearances.

The study covered Russia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cambodia, Thailand, China, El Salvador, Mexico, Lebanon, Iran, and Laos. These are the countries for which South Korea has most frequently issued travel warnings over the past five years.

China recorded the highest total number of incidents, 1,580 compared with 1,133 a year earlier. In Thailand, the figure rose from 755 to 1,101. In Cambodia, the number of all recorded incidents increased from 348 to 917, a rise of 569 cases, accounting for 43.5% of the total increase across the 10 countries.

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Situation in Cambodia

In Cambodia, the number of abduction or detention cases rose from 221 to 510. Reports of possible disappearances reached 170, compared with nine in 2024, while cases of loss of contact numbered 124, compared with 52.

Across all 10 countries, the number of reports of loss of contact rose from 248 to 617, while reports of possible disappearances increased from 39 to 188. The number of lost-property reports rose from 730 to 1,080.

Joint police unit

A joint police unit established in Cambodia in December rescued eight South Korean citizens from criminal compounds. It also detained 107 suspects, including alleged members of fraud organizations. The unit comprises seven South Korean and 12 Cambodian police officers.

In July, the unit, together with South Korean diplomats, rescued a South Korean citizen who was being held in Sihanoukville. The operation was conducted after an appeal from the family; two suspects were detained.

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