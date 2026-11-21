Tottenham beat Ipswich 2-0 in a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Eighteen-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett, who made his first start for the senior team, opened the scoring in the 15th minute and assisted Dominic Solanke in the 51st. The Guardian reported on the match.

Goal and assist

Williams-Barnett scored after Pedro Porro’s cross to the far post. He got ahead of Abdul Ouattara and directed the ball into the net with his knee. According to the publication, the player became Tottenham’s youngest Premier League scorer since Gareth Bale in 2007.

In the second half, Williams-Barnett broke down the left flank, beat Darnell Furlong and passed to Solanke, who scored the second goal. It was the striker’s first goal at this stadium since March.

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Home side’s advantage

Tottenham had possession for 64% of the match and registered eight shots on target compared with Ipswich’s three. Mohammed Kudus hit the post with a free kick in the first half, while James Maddison was unable to beat goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi watched the game from the stands while serving a one-match suspension. The victory was his team’s fourth in their last five league matches.

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