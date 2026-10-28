In Cambodia, cruise company Villa Vie Residences has halted operations of the Odyssey liner, which was on a round-the-world voyage, due to “extraordinary” fuel costs. The vessel, designed for 650 passengers, is docked in Sihanoukville, and the company is coordinating the disembarkation of people and finding temporary accommodation for them, The Japan Times reports.

Accommodation and transport

Villa Vie founder Mikael Petterson said that the company will pay for accommodation and transport for the vessel’s residents. At the same time, it will not provide them with funds to leave Cambodia. In a statement, Villa Vie acknowledged that the situation is difficult and destabilizing for the liner’s residents, crew members and employees.

Odyssey had been traveling since October 2024. Unlike regular cruise passengers, its residents rented cabins, owned them, or entered into rent-to-own agreements. According to the company’s promotional brochure, a cabin for permanent residence cost from nearly $130,000 to $440,000 for a suite, while monthly payments ranged from $2,000 to $10,000.

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Rising fuel costs

Villa Vie said that since the start of the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran, the company’s fuel costs have increased by more than 300%. Average fuel costs per cabin, which had previously been about $1,800 per month, reached $8,000. The company said it could not simply pass such an increase in costs on to the liner’s residents.

Since the war began at the end of February, Odyssey had tried to reduce fuel consumption by slowing its route and staying longer in ports. However, these measures did not offset the costs. Villa Vie plans to assess restructuring and recapitalization options within 60 days. According to an itinerary updated on October 20, the liner called at ports from Tonga to Australia in 2026 and was due to end the year in India.

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