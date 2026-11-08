In Manchester, United Kingdom, Scottish boxer Willie Hutchinson defeated Londoner Joshua Buatsi to become the WBC light-heavyweight champion. In the rematch, the judges awarded Hutchinson victory with scores of 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

As BBC Sport reports, it was the 21st victory of the 28-year-old Hutchinson's professional career, with two defeats. He avenged his split-decision loss to Buatsi in their first fight in 2024. Buatsi knocked his opponent down twice on that occasion.

A title instead of an interim belt

Saturday's fight was initially meant to determine the holder of the interim WBC title. However, the bout was granted championship status after American David Benavidez relinquished the WBC belt to move up to cruiserweight.

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Hutchinson became the eighth British world champion at light heavyweight and the first since 2017, when Nathan Cleverly held the title. Before the fight, the athlete said that at the age of 13 he had written in his diary about his dream of becoming WBC champion.

Hutchinson's advantage in the rematch

In the second fight, Hutchinson performed more successfully in the centre of the ring, using fast jab combinations and switching stances. Buatsi tried to work the body, as he did in the first fight, but this time his opponent found answers to his attacks. In the closing rounds, Buatsi pressed forward, but Hutchinson maintained his advantage until the final bell.

After the victory, Hutchinson challenged Britain's Anthony Yarde, who was present in the arena. Potential opponents for the new champion also include the winner of Dmitry Bivol's and Callum Smith's fight for the other three light-heavyweight titles, scheduled for 12 December, as well as Ben Whittaker, the WBC's third-ranked contender and holder of the organisation's silver belt.

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