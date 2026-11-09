Wimborne Town, a seventh-tier club, will play at home against Bradford City in the second round of the FA Cup. In the first round, the team beat League Two side Crawley Town, scoring two goals, and reached the second round of the competition for the first time.

League One opponent

Bradford City go into the match after a 7-0 victory over Marine. The club is seventh in the third tier. BBC Sport reports on the results of the second-round draw.

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Another second-round match will pair Dover Athletic with Leicester City, former winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup. Salisbury, who thrashed Sholing 6-0 in their previous game, will host Blackpool at the Ray Mac Stadium.

Other ties and prize money

AFC Fylde will host Luton Town, managed by Jack Wilshere, while seventh-tier Guiseley AFC will face League One side Notts County. Second-round matches are scheduled for the weekend beginning Friday, 4 December. Winners will receive £79,500 in prize money, while losing clubs are guaranteed £21,200.

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