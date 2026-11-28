Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit will miss the final Nations Championship match against Japan due to illness. The match will take place on Saturday, November 28, at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

Changes to the Wales squad

According to BBC Sport, the 25-year-old Rees-Zammit was initially named in the starting lineup on Thursday. He will be replaced by Scarlets winger Ellis Mee, while Ospreys player Tom Rogers has been added to the bench.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Bristol rugby player had previously started all three of Wales' November matches. He scored a try in the 35:28 victory over New Zealand. Rees-Zammit also provided the pass from which Blair Murray scored a try in Wales' 26:29 loss to Australia.

Fight for ninth place

Wales and Japan finished fifth in their Nations Championship sections and will compete for ninth place in the tournament in their head-to-head match. Louis Rees-Zammit has made 46 international appearances for Wales.

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