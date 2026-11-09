England rugby winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss the remainder of the Nations Championship due to an ankle injury sustained in the match against Australia. BBC Sport reports.

The 23-year-old was injured in the first half of England's 45:22 victory over Australia. The incident occurred in the 32nd minute following a hip-drop tackle by Australian prop Angus Bell. Bell received a yellow card for the tackle. After the break, Feyi-Waboso was replaced on the wing by Henry Pollock, who usually plays in the forwards.

Absences ahead of the match against Japan

In the upcoming match against Japan, England will also be without centre Seb Atkinson, forward Ollie Chessum and full-back George Furbank. Atkinson has a hip problem, Chessum injured his shoulder, while Furbank will miss at least the game against Japan because of groin discomfort.

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Experienced flanker Tom Curry will also not play this autumn after experiencing hip discomfort. Due to Atkinson's absence, England may need a new centre pairing: Fraser Dingwall or Max Ojomoh could play at inside centre.

Squad changes

Max Hicks of Newcastle, who has not yet played for the national team, and Jack Kenningham of Harlequins have been called up to the 36-player squad. Scrum-half Archie McParland, centre Max Ojomoh and wingers Noah Caluori and Tobias Elliott were also included in the squad.

After the match against Japan at Twickenham, England will play New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on 21 November. The final weekend of the Nations Championship will take place from 27 to 29 November.

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