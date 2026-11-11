In the Polish city of Zawiercie, Aluron CMC Warta coach Michał Winiarski said that he currently does not consider either Kamil Rychlicki or Bartłomiej Bołądź the undisputed first opposite. According to him, both volleyball players must be ready to take the court and replace one another depending on their form. Interia Sport reports.

Competition for the starting lineup

Rychlicki represents the Italian national team. He was born in Luxembourg and previously played for that country’s national team. He joined Warta after playing for ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle, where he became the league’s top scorer.

Bołądź started the season in the starting lineup of the Zawiercie team, having shown good form during the summer with the Polish national team under Nikola Grbić. Rychlicki was named in the starting six four times after spending some time among the substitutes.

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The Italian volleyball player described the situation as unusual for him, as he had a stable place in the starting lineup at his previous clubs. At the same time, he considers the competition beneficial: the team has two strong lineups in training.

Match against Resovia

After a defeat to GKS Katowice and a setback in the AL-KO Polish Super Cup match, Warta improved its results. In the match against Asseco Resovia Rzeszów, the team won 3:0, while Rychlicki scored 13 points and recorded four aces.

At that point, the Zawiercie club was second in the standings, trailing only unbeaten Bogdanka LUK Lublin. Warta was due to play its next match on November 14 against Stilon Gorzów, which was in 11th place. Rychlicki noted that patience would be a key quality for him and Bołądź throughout the season, as the team would need both opposites.

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