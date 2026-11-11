Real Madrid footballer Vinícius Júnior recorded a video message for 13-year-old Zaher from Sudan, who lost both legs as a result of a drone strike in Khartoum, and invited him to attend a match of the Madrid club together. This was reported by BBC News.

Zaher watched the message in Cairo, where he and his mother had been undergoing treatment, operations and rehabilitation for nearly a year. In the video, the Brazilian player said that he knew the boy’s story, wished him to return to football and find happiness. Zaher replied that the footballer’s words had greatly encouraged him, and that he hopes to obtain a visa one day to accept the invitation.

Treatment and prosthetics

The boy lost his legs in 2024, when he and his mother were in Khartoum in the area of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The family had no money to leave the city and sold lentils on the street to survive. After the drone strike, Zaher had both legs amputated.

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After the BBC’s report about the boy, British lawyer of Sudanese origin Dana Latif helped organize an online fundraiser for his treatment. The campaign raised £45,000, or about $60,000. Zaher and his mother did not have passports, and their birth certificates were destroyed during the war, but they later managed to leave for Egypt.

Return to Khartoum

In Cairo, Zaher underwent an additional operation, received physiotherapy and learned to use prosthetic legs. He can walk and kick a ball again. Dr Bintelmuna Elteyeb, who took part in his treatment, said that the boy had become much more confident and smiled more often.

Zaher and his mother have already returned to Khartoum and hope that they will be able to adjust the prosthetic legs as he grows. According to UNICEF, more than 17 million children in Sudan need humanitarian assistance. The organization has been able to verify that at least 4,300 children have been killed or maimed, although the real number is likely higher.

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