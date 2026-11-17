An analysis of data from 340,924 adult participants in the UK Biobank project found that moderate wine consumption was associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease. At the same time, consumption of beer, cider or spirits even in small amounts was linked to an increased risk of such death, ScienceDaily reports.

Data from more than 340,000 participants

Researchers analyzed information from people who joined UK Biobank between 2006 and 2022. At the start of participation, they completed questionnaires about their diet and alcohol consumption. The scientists categorized respondents by the amount of pure alcohol consumed rather than by the number of glasses or bottles, because beverages have different strengths.

Participants’ health was monitored for more than 13 years on average. In the group with high alcohol consumption, the risk of death from any cause was 24% higher, the risk of death from cancer was 36% higher, and the risk of death from heart disease was 14% higher than among those who did not drink alcohol or did so rarely. This association was found regardless of the predominant type of beverage.

Differences by type of beverage

The most significant difference appeared among people with low and moderate consumption levels. Those who consumed wine in such amounts had a lower risk of death. In particular, in the moderate wine consumption group, the risk of death from cardiovascular disease was 21% lower than among people who did not drink alcohol or consumed it rarely.

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By contrast, even low consumption of beer, cider or spirits was associated with a 9% higher risk of death from cardiovascular causes. These figures reflect the relative difference between groups, not the absolute probability of death for an individual person.

The study does not prove a protective effect of wine

The authors emphasize that the work is observational and does not establish a causal relationship. The lower risk among wine drinkers may be related not only to the beverage itself, but also to the way it is consumed, diet and other habits. The researchers accounted for age, socioeconomic circumstances, lifestyle and indicators of cardiometabolic health in the analysis, but the questionnaires reflected alcohol consumption only at the beginning of the study.

The scientists also noted that UK Biobank participants may generally be healthier than the population as a whole. The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s ACC.26 Annual Scientific Session. The authors stressed that the findings are not grounds to start drinking wine for heart health.

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