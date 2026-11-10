Karolina Gongadze, a graduate of the Krasnodar State Institute of Culture, said that a Russian university has a list of countries whose dances choreography students are not allowed to stage in their graduation projects. She said this in an Instagram video, Meduza reports.

Georgian and Moldovan dances

The topic of Gongadze's graduation thesis was traditional folklore in contemporary Georgian choreographic art. According to her, the topic was approved and she began working on it, but she was later told that she might not be allowed to stage a Georgian dance for the practical part of the project. The reason given was that Georgia was allegedly unfriendly toward Russia. The video did not specify who exactly told her this.

According to Gongadze, Georgia ultimately was not included on the list of countries whose dances cannot be staged at the institute. At the same time, one of her classmates, she claimed, was unable to stage a Moldovan dance.

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Cancelled performance and Ukrainian dances

Gongadze also said that a teacher recently asked her to prepare an Armenian dance for a festival in November. The performance was later cancelled due to claims that Russia and Armenia are not friends. She added that in 2022, students who had already prepared Ukrainian dances for their graduation projects were not allowed to present them.

The video did not specify whether this list is official and approved by the institute's administration or informal in nature. It is also unknown when exactly it was introduced and when Gongadze completed her studies. The video is no longer available on Instagram: it may have been hidden or deleted, and the reason is unknown. The institute did not comment on the video.

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