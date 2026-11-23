The US states of Virginia and Oregon have filed lawsuits against Elon Musk-linked company SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp over the Grok AI model. The lawsuits allege that the company profited from a feature that allegedly allowed photographs to be used to create child sexual abuse material and other sexual images without people's consent.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, these are the first state lawsuits against the company over such claims. Previously, several state attorneys general announced investigations into Grok. The lawsuits are being filed in state courts under consumer protection laws. Virginia and Oregon are seeking damages, penalties and court orders that would require the company to stop the alleged violations of the law.

Claims over the image-editing mode

The lawsuits accuse SpaceX of misleading consumers about Grok's safety and of lacking sufficient safeguards. According to the plaintiffs, the company simultaneously promoted the so-called “spicy mode,” which allowed nude or sexualized images or videos to be generated from an existing photograph of a person.

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The Virginia lawsuit cites data from a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The organization estimated that from December 2025 to January 2026, Grok generated and published millions of sexualized images on X, including more than 20,000 images depicting children. SpaceX representatives were unavailable for comment outside business hours.

Other legal cases

SpaceX also faces more than a dozen lawsuits from people who say Grok created sexualized images of them without their consent, depicting them as minors or adults. In the United Kingdom, lawmaker Jess Asato filed a lawsuit against the company after Grok users created sexualized images of her. The company denied these claims, stating that obviously fictional AI-generated content cannot violate a person's right to privacy.

In mid-January, xAI announced restrictions on image editing in Grok and blocked the generation of images of people in revealing clothing where this is illegal. According to Reuters, in early February, after the new restrictions had been introduced, Grok continued to generate sexualized images of people when users explicitly indicated the absence of their consent.

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