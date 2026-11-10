European Commission Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty Henna Virkkunen said at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, that the European Union should cooperate on microchips for artificial intelligence only with highly trusted partners.

Protection of critical technologies

As Politico reports, Virkkunen listed AI semiconductors, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and satellites among critical technologies. According to her, it is important in such technological fields to prevent technology leaks and keep trade secrets in Europe.

Responding to a question about trusted partners, the official named the United States as traditionally the EU's closest partner on security and technology issues. Virkkunen did not clarify whether she considers Nvidia less reliable following reports of a possible espionage operation against its chief executive, Jensen Huang.

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Dependence on American chips

According to the publication, Nvidia launched an internal investigation to determine whether Huang could have been targeted by Chinese intelligence. He acknowledged an affair after reports of a relationship with the head of Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, whom the US government considers a Chinese spy. Nvidia did not immediately comment on Politico's request.

Virkkunen also acknowledged that Europe is currently significantly dependent on AI chips from several American companies, as it has limited capabilities to design and manufacture such semiconductors itself. The EU seeks to develop these capabilities under the European Chips Act.

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