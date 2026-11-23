Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has published a draft of a new constitution. It contains no reference to the 1990 Declaration of Independence, whose preamble mentions a joint resolution of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh “On Unification.”

The draft was posted on a special website where citizens will be able to review it and submit proposals. As Meduza reports, removing the reference to the declaration was one of Azerbaijan’s conditions for concluding a peace agreement. Baku considers this wording to be Armenia’s territorial claim to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Not enough votes for a referendum

At least 70 members of parliament must support putting the draft to a referendum. The ruling Civil Contract party holds 64 of 105 seats, so Pashinyan appealed to the opposition to provide the necessary votes.

On November 20, during a speech in parliament, he said he would resign within a week if voters rejected the new constitution. The prime minister also promised not to run for a new term in 2031 if the document is adopted.

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Opposition and Azerbaijan’s conditions

Two opposition factions — Strong Armenia and the Armenian Alliance — hold a combined 41 seats and have already rejected Pashinyan’s proposal. They view the constitutional changes as a concession to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan put forward two conditions for concluding a peace agreement: dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group, which dealt with resolving the Karabakh conflict, and changing Armenia’s constitution. In August 2025, Armenia and Azerbaijan preliminarily agreed on a peace agreement at a meeting in Washington, but did not sign it.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full control over Nagorno-Karabakh, after which tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians left the region. The unrecognized Republic of Artsakh officially ceased to exist on January 1, 2024. Artsakh is the historical Armenian name for the region.

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