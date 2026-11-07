Armenia has begun preparatory design work for the TRIPP trade corridor, although the operational agreement with the United States has not yet been finalized and the operator company, TRIPP Development, has not yet been registered. OilPrice reports.

In January, US and Armenian officials announced a preliminary agreement to establish TRIPP Development, which is to manage the corridor. The document outlined the ownership structure of the company, but the sides planned to agree on operational details later. At the end of October, Armenia's parliament approved a bill allowing the formation of TRIPP Development.

Infrastructure preparation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on November 2 that officials would not wait for the company to be registered and would immediately begin preparations for the route's implementation. Once TRIPP Development is established, the results of this work are to be transferred to the company.

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The project may include the construction of a highway, railway, power lines and fiber-optic communications, as well as energy pipelines. TRIPP stands for Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. The corridor is a key element of the preliminary peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, concluded with the mediation of the US president in August 2025. It is to pass through Armenian territory and connect Azerbaijan with the Nakhichevan exclave.

Iran's reaction and pressure from Russia

Iran and Russia, an aggressor state, have opposed the route. Moscow and Tehran fear that it could affect trade between the two countries along the north-south direction and also express suspicions about a possible US security presence connected with TRIPP. Armenia's ambassador to Iran, Grigor Hakobyan, informed Iranian parliamentarians about the latest agreements on the project on November 2.

Iran's ambassador to Armenia, Khalil Shirgholami, told journalists in Yerevan that respect for Armenia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the absence of actions by third parties that could harm the strategic relations between Yerevan and Tehran, are important for Tehran. Meanwhile, the Kremlin reportedly threatened to halt critically important gas supplies to Armenia if Yerevan continues its geopolitical rapprochement with the West. Pashinyan said in Brussels on November 4 that Armenia may be ready to apply for EU membership no later than 2028.

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