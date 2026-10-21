Armenia has appealed to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), asking it to recognize the trade restrictions imposed by aggressor state Russia on Armenian goods as illegal market barriers. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan.

According to the minister, Russia introduced extensive bans on a number of goods from Armenia this year. Yerevan considers these restrictions illegal.

Appeal to the EAEU

Papoyan said that if the restrictions are recognized as a barrier, Russia will be obliged to lift them within 30 days in accordance with EAEU procedures. Armenia has already submitted separate appeals regarding each of the restrictions introduced in recent months.

In one case, according to the minister, Yerevan secured the support of three other member states of the economic union. At the same time, Russia, Papoyan claims, used its veto right to block these appeals.

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Review and trade with the EU

The EAEU is to consider Armenia’s new broader appeal on November 3. “We will see whether there is a tangible result,” Papoyan said.

Russia’s restrictions intensified amid the start of Armenia’s process of joining the European Union. Meanwhile, the EU reduced duties on approximately 80% of Armenian exports for the next two years.

A joint report by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, released on Tuesday, warned that Armenia’s exit from the EAEU or its closer ties with the EU could hurt the country’s trade, labor market and energy market.

Relations between Moscow and Yerevan deteriorated after Azerbaijan established control over Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023. Armenian officials accused Russian peacekeepers of failing to protect the region and its Armenian population during the offensive by Azerbaijani forces.

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