Manufacturing activity in Japan grew somewhat faster in November as output and export orders increased amid demand for semiconductors and electronics. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a preliminary S&P Global survey.

Growth in production and exports

The preliminary S&P Global business activity index for Japan’s manufacturing sector rose to 53.7 points in November from 53.3 points in October. A reading above 50 points indicates an expansion in activity, while one below that level indicates a contraction.

The industrial production sub-index increased, while new orders grew at a steady pace. A significant factor was a sharp rise in export orders. Demand, including from other major Asian economies, accelerated the growth of new export business in the private sector to its highest level since January 2018.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Services slowed the overall momentum

At the same time, activity in the services sector weakened: the preliminary index for this sector fell to 50.5 points from 51.7 points in October. The composite index, which combines manufacturing and services indicators, declined from 52.1 to 51.5 points, its lowest level in six months.

Manufacturers were more optimistic than services companies about business prospects, but confidence in both sectors declined compared with October. Companies were concerned about rising costs, worker shortages, and a possible prolonged weakening of consumer spending. Price pressures in the private sector remained significant, although input cost inflation slowed to an eight-month low and output price growth fell to its lowest level since March.

Read us on