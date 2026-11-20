South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix will become the largest shareholder in Japan’s Kioxia Holdings in December after bonds in an investment vehicle are converted into shares. The company will obtain an indirect stake of approximately 14.1% in Kioxia, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Bond conversion

SK Hynix plans to convert bonds into 129,000 common shares of the investment vehicle. The company will also buy another 1,001 shares in this vehicle from Bain Capital. After the transaction is completed, SK Hynix does not plan to buy or sell additional Kioxia shares.

The company also said that its involvement in Kioxia’s management would remain limited after the deal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Memory chip market

The deal comes amid high demand for NAND chips, which are used to store data in devices ranging from smartphones to servers in artificial intelligence data centres.

According to research firm Counterpoint, SK Hynix ranks second among NAND chip manufacturers with a 19% market share, while Kioxia ranks fourth with a 14% share. In 2018, SK Hynix invested a total of 395 billion yen, or $2.48 billion, in a Bain Capital-led consortium that acquired Toshiba Memory, now Kioxia.

Kioxia was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2024. In June, the Bain-managed investment vehicle completed the sale of all Kioxia shares it owned.

Read us on