A unit of Taiwan's TSMC has applied to Texas authorities for a property tax cap for a planned chip manufacturing facility in Brazos County. The project is estimated at $22.6 billion, and the company called the tax incentive a decisive factor in its construction decision, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Application under a state program

The company filed an application with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts under the Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation program. The planned complex could cover more than 3,200 acres and include one or more semiconductor manufacturing plants, as well as supporting infrastructure.

The facility is planned to produce chips using 2-nanometer or more advanced technologies. Such components would be intended for artificial intelligence systems, high-performance computing and mobile devices.

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Arizona remains an alternative

The submitted document states that Arizona, where TSMC's unit is based, remains an alternative location for expansion. The company said that expansion in that state, where it has operated a semiconductor manufacturing plant since late 2024, could offer certain operational and economic advantages.

According to an estimate provided in the application, the Texas facility is expected to create at least 2,099 direct jobs over the next four decades.

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