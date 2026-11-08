Latin American banana producers call for higher pay — The Guardian

Strong winds in some areas of Colombia and heavy rains in Peru and Ecuador are already affecting banana production. Producers in Latin America are calling on international markets to ensure fairer trading conditions and pay more so they can withstand the effects of the current super El Niño. As The Guardian reports, drier and warmer-than-usual conditions are also forecast in the Dominican Republic.

Crop and export losses

According to Fairtrade, during the previous El Niño cycle, productivity among farmers and workers working with the organization fell by 13% in the Dominican Republic, 22% in Ecuador and 6% in Peru compared with the previous year. During the 1983 El Niño, one of the strongest on record, 15% of banana-planted areas in Ecuador were affected, while exports declined by 36%.

Fairtrade climate and environment specialist Carly-Jane Stanton said that the current phenomenon could bring more extreme weather conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds. In her assessment, the consequences for producers could be more severe than during the 2023–2024 cycle.

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The Magdalena and La Guajira Banana Producers Association reported that the value of exports from Colombia's Caribbean region fell by 32% between July and September, to $122 million. In September alone, shipment volumes were 42% lower than a year earlier, while revenue nearly halved, from $70 million to $40 million.

Call to review prices

The association said that productivity losses caused by climate factors, declining export revenues and currency problems are undermining the economic sustainability of the industry. Fairtrade is calling on the United Kingdom to legislate against unfair trading practices, including low or late payments to farmers and contracts that shift risks onto producers.

Banana prices in UK supermarkets have changed little for about 40 years, despite rising costs for fertilisers, fuel and labour. According to the Ethical Trading Initiative, in 2026 the prices received by suppliers did not cover basic production costs for 66.7% of them. A study for the Inter-American Development Bank suggests that by 2050, land suitable for banana cultivation in Latin America and the Caribbean could decline by an average of 61%.

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