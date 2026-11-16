In Romania, car production in January–October 2026 fell by 12.3% compared with the same period in 2025. The Dacia plant in Mioveni and the Ford Otosan facility in Craiova jointly produced 398,061 vehicles. The data were released by the Romanian Association of Automobile Manufacturers, ACAROM.

Comparison with 2025

In the first ten months of 2025, these two production sites manufactured 453,955 vehicles. Therefore, their combined output this year was lower by 55,894 vehicles.

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The statistics cover production at the two facilities from January through October, rather than the full year 2026. On November 16, Romania Insider reported on the data released by ACAROM.

Decline deepened in October

In October, the downturn in Romania's automotive industry deepened: passenger car production decreased by more than 20% year-on-year. In the headline of its article, Romania Insider indicated that the decline in production was linked to Dacia's performance.

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