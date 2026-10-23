A court in Argentina will announce its verdict on December 22 in the case concerning the death of footballer Diego Maradona. Hearings involving seven medical professionals concluded after six months of proceedings, Buenos Aires Times reports.

Presiding Judge Alberto Gaig said that the verdict and possible sentences would be announced at noon local time. The footballer’s eldest daughter, Dalma Maradona, said after the hearings ended that she hoped her father would receive justice.

Charges against medical professionals

The trial began in April and included 51 hearings and testimony from more than 70 witnesses. Prosecutors are seeking prison terms of between four and 12 years for six defendants. They are accused of murder with dolo eventual — a legal category applied when a person, according to the prosecution, was aware that their actions or inaction could lead to death.

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Prosecutors are seeking 12 years in prison for Maradona’s personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, 10 years for medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, and eight years for psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov. At the same time, the court acquitted clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna, as neither side pursued charges against him.

Defense position

Luque insisted on his innocence and said that the footballer’s death caused him pain. His defense rejected the prosecution’s claims that the death was foreseeable, calling the doctor a “scapegoat.” Lawyers argued that Luque did not control Maradona’s daily care at the rented house.

Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60 from cardiorespiratory arrest and pulmonary edema. At the time, he was recovering from neurosurgery at a rented private residence in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, where he was receiving medical care at home. Prosecutors pointed to the almost complete absence of medical equipment, including a hospital bed and a defibrillator, as well as the lack of a readily accessible ambulance.

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