Major League Baseball (MLB) has filed a lawsuit against the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) in federal court in Manhattan, United States. The league seeks to protect a potential lockout from antitrust lawsuits in advance, The Japan Times reports.

Lawsuit before the agreement expires

The current five-year collective bargaining agreement between the league and the union expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 1. If the parties do not reach an agreement by then, club owners are expected to impose a lockout.

In its 38-page complaint, MLB asks the court to rule that a lockout would not violate federal antitrust law and could not be halted by an injunction. League spokesperson Glen Caplin said the lawsuit is intended to keep the parties at the bargaining table to reach a new agreement and hold a full 2027 season.

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Disagreements over salaries

Negotiations over a new agreement have reached a deadlock. Club owners insist on introducing a salary cap, while the union opposes such a system. MLB proposes setting a maximum payroll of $258.2 million and a minimum of $180.2 million starting in 2028.

The league believes the union may relinquish its status as the players’ representative in collective bargaining. This could potentially allow players to file antitrust lawsuits against MLB and its 30 clubs, with damages amounting to triple the proven financial losses.

The MLBPA called the lawsuit baseless. The union said the league went to court during negotiations instead of bargaining in good faith. MLB’s previous lockout delayed the start of the 2022 season, though every team played all 162 regular-season games. The last time the league lost regular-season games because of a labor dispute was during the players’ strike in 1994–1995.

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