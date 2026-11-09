In Finland, researchers at the University of Eastern Finland found that among men aged 42–60, a higher ratio of animal protein to plant protein was associated with lower total testosterone levels. The study involved 2,546 men. ScienceAlert reports.

Diet was assessed over four days

Participants recorded their diets in detail over four days. Men who reported the highest consumption of animal protein compared with plant protein had the lowest levels of free testosterone — a hormone not bound to blood proteins.

At the same time, greater consumption of plant protein from non-grain sources, including vegetables, legumes, and nuts, was associated with higher free testosterone levels. The researchers noted that the participants were predominantly from the Caucasian group, so the findings may not apply to other population groups.

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The difference was small

Researcher Miika Vinn-Ellis emphasized that the observed differences in testosterone concentrations were statistically significant but relatively small. The study does not make it possible to determine whether they have health consequences.

In statistical modeling based on observational data, replacing animal protein with plant protein had no significant association with either total or free testosterone. The authors cannot determine whether animal protein directly lowers hormone levels or what the mechanism of such an association may be. They only suggest that inflammatory markers or different metabolic responses may play a role.

Plant protein sources generally contain more fiber, carbohydrates, and unsaturated fatty acids, while animal sources may contain more saturated fats and cholesterol. The results were published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition.

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