In the United States, researchers at Columbia University and New York University’s School of Global Public Health found an association between higher body weight at the time of a dementia diagnosis and a lower risk of death. As ScienceDaily reports, compared with people of normal body weight, the risk of death was 16% lower in the overweight group and 27% lower among people with class I obesity.

Data from more than 4,500 participants

The authors analyzed data from the U.S. national Health and Retirement Study for 1998–2022. The sample included 4,523 participants aged 51 and older who did not have dementia at the start of observation but were later diagnosed with it.

Participants with a body mass index from 25 to 29.9 were classified as overweight. For people with a body mass index from 30 to 34.9, meaning class I obesity, the risk of death was 27% lower. In the group with class II and III obesity, with a body mass index of 35 or more, the figure was 22% lower.

This association remained after accounting for smoking, existing illnesses, and demographic characteristics. The findings were published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

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The causes of the association have not been conclusively established

The scientists examined whether the result could be explained by weight loss before the appearance of clinical signs of dementia or by the so-called survival effect. According to their conclusions, the considered sources of statistical bias were unlikely to be the main cause of the identified relationship.

One possible explanation cited by the authors is greater energy reserves and muscle mass. Dementia can worsen appetite, make independent eating more difficult, increase energy needs, and lead to weight loss and wasting. At the same time, the study does not establish that these factors directly ensure longer survival.

The authors separately stressed that the findings are not a recommendation for people with dementia to gain weight. They consider body weight at the time of diagnosis a possible prognostic indicator and also draw attention to the importance of proper nutrition for such patients.

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