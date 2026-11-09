In Pakistan, eight young activists have become recipients of the 2026 Diana Award for initiatives in education, healthcare and climate action. They were among 198 people recognized worldwide, Dawn reports.

Eight recipients from Pakistan

The award was received by Ali Ahmed Manj, who seeks to improve access to healthcare services; Ariba Suleman, the founder of SheRise Pakistan; Mariam Rehman, head of The Pro-Justice Project; Muhammad Ibrahim, who used digital mapping to help people affected by floods; and Noor Abdul Ghani, who encourages girls to pursue science and technology.

Also among the recipients are Rhea Yassir Khawaja, who spreads knowledge about menstrual hygiene; Sara Ali, who supports polio vaccination campaigns; and Vishal Parkash, who works to expand financial access for marginalized communities.

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An award in honor of Princess Diana

The Diana Award is presented annually to up to 200 young people for youth projects and initiatives that correspond to four Sustainable Development Goals: quality education, good health and well-being, reduced inequalities, and climate action. The organization calls it a global distinction for young social activists who are changing their communities.

Letters from princes

After the awards were announced on November 4, the recipients received letters from Kensington Palace, from the office of Prince William and his wife Kate, as well as from Prince Harry. In a letter to Ariba Suleman, Prince William noted her resilience, courage, compassion and belief in kindness. Prince Harry wrote that the distinction is personal to him because it bears his mother's name and supports her belief in young people's ability to change the world.

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