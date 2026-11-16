In Germany, a legal opinion commissioned by the Left Party has cast doubt on the constitutionality of an investment protection law planned by the federal government. The document is intended to substantially limit the ability of the Länder to transfer large private housing stocks into public ownership, but the authors of the opinion believe that the law may not withstand review by the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe.

As Tagesschau reports, the opinion was prepared by Würzburg law professor Isabel Feichtner together with two colleagues. Feichtner was also a member of the Berlin Senate’s expert commission on socialization. The commission had previously concluded that Article 15 of Germany’s Basic Law could serve as a basis for transferring the housing of large companies into public ownership.

Restrictions for the Länder

The federal government wants to establish nationwide rules that would narrow the Länder’s options for applying socialization. The key provisions of the planned law stipulate that such a step may be taken only as a last resort: it must first be proven that no other measures can solve the problem. It is also proposed to set compensation at market value, to be paid in cash.

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According to Feichtner, these requirements go beyond what the Basic Law provides for. The opinion states that a federal law cannot merely block the legislative powers of the Länder without substantively regulating the relevant matter itself.

Criticism of the government’s plan

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, who commissioned the preparation of the key provisions, previously stated that socialization cannot take place arbitrarily. The ministries of construction and justice, headed by representatives of the Social Democratic Party, are also involved in the drafting.

Constitutional law scholar Joachim Wieland told AFP that the proposed barriers would effectively make socialization impossible, although the Basic Law does not establish it as an exclusively last-resort measure. Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig had also expressed doubts about the legality of the initiative. The Left Party announced that it would appeal to the Federal Constitutional Court if the law is adopted.

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