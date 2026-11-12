In the United States, researchers at the U.S. National Institutes of Health found an association between elevated blood levels of two persistent chemicals and a higher incidence of ER-negative breast cancer. As ScienceDaily reports, these are perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), which belong to the group of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Difference between the groups

Women with the highest concentrations of PFOA in their blood had a 67% higher incidence of ER-negative breast cancer than participants with the lowest concentrations of this substance. For PFOS, the figure was 93%. At the same time, the researchers found no clear association between these two substances and the overall risk of breast cancer.

ER-negative tumors do not have receptors through which estrogen stimulates the growth of cancer cells. Such forms of cancer are often more aggressive and generally have worse outcomes than estrogen-sensitive tumors.

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How the study was conducted

The scientists analyzed blood samples collected before diagnosis and measured concentrations of 17 substances from the PFAS group. They used data from the Sister Study, which enrolled 50,884 women aged 35 to 74 from the United States and Puerto Rico between 2003 and 2009. At the time of enrollment, the participants did not have breast cancer, but each had a full or half-sister with this diagnosis.

For the PFAS analysis, the researchers examined data from 1,609 women who were later diagnosed with breast cancer and a comparison group of 2,269 participants. The results show a statistical association, rather than proving that PFOA or PFOS directly cause the disease.

Need for further research

PFOA and PFOS have largely been phased out and replaced with other PFAS compounds, but these substances persist in the environment and can accumulate in the body for years. The study authors called for further assessment of the possible association between newer PFAS replacements and breast cancer risk. The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

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