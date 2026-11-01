The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan has ruled that police may not mention an FIR in the character certificate of a citizen who has been finally acquitted in the relevant criminal case. The court found such certificates unlawful and devoid of legal effect.

Ruling in the applicant’s case

Justice Aijaz Shaukat issued the ruling in a public-interest petition and directed the Islamabad inspector general of police to introduce a formal mechanism. It must ensure that information about criminal cases ending in acquittal is not included in certificates issued to citizens.

The court also ordered the removal from the applicant’s certificate of a reference to an FIR registered at Shalimar police station. As Dawn reports, the court stressed that after an acquittal, there are no legal grounds to continue portraying a person as an accused or a criminal through a police document.

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Internal police records

The ruling clarified that police may retain internal records of criminal cases for official purposes. However, this information cannot be disclosed in character certificates, particularly when citizens need them to travel abroad.

Justice Shaukat rejected the police’s characterization of the applicant as a person released during the investigation. The court noted that such a definition negates the legal consequence and status of an acquittal.

In the court’s view, mentioning an FIR in a certificate despite an acquittal violates Articles 4, 9, 14 and 15 of Pakistan’s Constitution, which protect citizens’ rights, liberty, dignity and freedom of movement. The Islamabad police chief was instructed to establish a procedure under which acquitted citizens would not have to return to court to obtain a document that correctly reflects their legal status.

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