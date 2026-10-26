The High Court of Kenya has overturned the recovery of KSh 389,064.50 in legal costs from a single mother in a child custody and maintenance case. Justice Helen Namisi ruled that such proceedings cannot be equated with commercial disputes, and that the assessment of costs must comply with statutory rates and take into account a person’s right of access to justice, Nation Kenya reports.

Dispute over the lawyer’s fee

The woman filed her case at the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nairobi in 2021. Her child custody and maintenance case was settled through court-annexed mediation, with a parental responsibility agreement reached without a full trial.

According to the mother, she engaged a lawyer under a partly pro bono arrangement and agreed on total remuneration of KSh 30,000. She later paid KSh 40,000 in instalments through mobile payments. The lawyer, however, claimed that the parties had orally agreed on KSh 500,000 solely for handling the case.

In June 2024, the lawyer filed a bill of costs, seeking KSh 956,696 for legal services. Deputy Registrar Margaret Kurumbu did not accept the claim of an oral agreement because there was no evidence of it. However, she assessed the instruction fee at KSh 200,000, deducted the KSh 40,000 already paid, and added KSh 53,333 as hearing preparation costs, as well as other expenses.

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Incorrectly applied rates

Justice Namisi found that the wrong scale had been applied in calculating the costs. Under Schedule 7(4)(c) of the Advocates Remuneration Order 2014, the fee for child custody and access cases in lower courts is KSh 5,000.

The court also noted that even if the general provision for cases in which the value of the subject matter cannot be determined were applied, the fee could not exceed KSh 50,000. In the judge’s view, the award of KSh 200,000 had no legal basis.

Protecting access to justice

The court separately set aside the hearing preparation costs. This type of cost is provided for proceedings in the High Court, but is not included in the rules governing costs in lower courts. In addition, the case was concluded through mediation rather than a full trial.

The judge stressed that the best interests of children are paramount in matters concerning them. The court also took into account the mother’s testimony about her difficult financial situation: she supports her family by selling jewelry online. In the court’s view, recovering KSh 389,064.50 in such a case was disproportionate and created an obstacle to access to justice.

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