The Lahore High Court in Pakistan has ruled that consumer protection courts have no jurisdiction to hear complaints by insurance policyholders against insurance companies. The decision was issued by Justice Jawad Hassan on a petition filed by United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited.

As Dawn reports, the company challenged a ruling by the district consumer protection court in Bhakkar. That court dismissed the insurer’s objections to the maintainability of a policyholder’s complaint, finding that the dispute arose in connection with the provision of insurance services.

Insurance legislation provisions

The judge set aside this ruling, noting that the lower court had not properly analyzed the provisions of Article 122 of the Insurance Ordinance 2000. Under subsection three of this article, no court other than a specialized tribunal may hear claims by an insurance policyholder against an insurance company concerning or arising from an insurance policy.

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The case was remanded for consideration

Jawad Hassan also referred to Article 143 of Pakistan’s Constitution and case law, in particular the precedent in the Adamjee Insurance Company case. He noted that duly enacted federal legislation takes precedence over provincial acts, and that a special law with a defined dispute-resolution mechanism cannot be displaced by general consumer protection provisions.

The case was remanded to the consumer protection court for reconsideration of the maintainability of the complaint in accordance with legislation and case law. A new reasoned decision must be issued within one month.

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