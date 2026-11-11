In the United Kingdom, the High Court in London rejected an application by comedian, television judge and children’s author David Walliams to ban the publication of allegations concerning grooming and sexual conduct. After the appeal period expired, the investigation was published by ITV News and The Guardian, ABC News Australia reports.

Statements from participants in the investigation

According to The Guardian, several women said Walliams allegedly used his celebrity status for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women. One woman claims she was sexually assaulted at his London home when she was 15. Other participants in the investigation alleged possible grooming during their teenage years.

One woman said Walliams allegedly had contact with her from the time she was 15, and that a sexual relationship between them began when she was 17 and he was 34. According to her, the relationship was consensual, but she felt pressured. Walliams’ lawyers said he believed she was 18.

Another woman claims she met the entertainer at the age of 15 after he contacted her through social media. Several women, including six models aged between 19 and 22 at the time, also said Walliams was the first to contact them on social media. The investigation also refers to an allegedly inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior HarperCollins UK employee and the harassment of another employee.

ITV News and The Guardian said their three-year investigation was based on testimony from more than 30 sources with direct knowledge of the circumstances.

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Walliams’ position and reaction

Walliams denied abusing power or status. In a letter to journalists, he acknowledged that he had sometimes behaved unwisely in casual sexual relationships and had not always properly considered other people’s feelings. At the same time, he said he was not a sexual predator and had not broken the law.

Walliams’ lawyer Sarah Mansoori told the court that her client attempted to take his own life after receiving letters from The Guardian and ITV News requesting comment. According to her, he later made another attempt and was also recently hospitalised for psychiatric care. The court rejected the application for an injunction on November 3.

London police said they had contacted The Guardian and ITV News so that potential victims would know how to report possible criminal offences. Walliams has not been charged, and there is no information about a police investigation into him.

Following the publications, the BBC said it was removing some programmes, including Little Britain, while reviewing material featuring Walliams. His literary agent, Independent Talent Group, stopped representing the entertainer, while the producers of the film adaptation of the book Fing! removed his cameo appearance from the film.

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