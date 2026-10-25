The Sindh High Court in Pakistan has ordered the transfer of thousands of pending drug cases to five newly established special courts in Karachi. The cases were registered under the Sindh Control of Narcotic Substances Act 2024.

Distribution by jurisdiction

As The Express Tribune reports, the order was issued on the instructions of the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court. District and sessions judges in Karachi South, Karachi East, Karachi West, Karachi Central and Malir were instructed to ensure the transfer of the cases and submit a report to Muhammad Jahangir Khan of the court's inspection team.

The cases are to be transferred to CNS Courts I, II, IV, V and VI in Karachi according to their territorial jurisdiction. According to the authorities, all cases registered under the new law, including four proceedings against Anmol, also known as Pinky, have been transferred to the new courts.

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New rules for proceedings

The changes followed the repeal of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997 on October 15, 2024, and its replacement by the new Sindh law. Matters concerning preventive measures in new cases will also be heard by the special CNS courts, where interim and final charge sheets in new and pending proceedings will be filed.

The new law also allows the government to establish police stations, posts and checkpoints to combat drug trafficking. It provides for stricter penalties and safeguards for citizens' rights, including video recording of raids, seizures, inspections and arrests.

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