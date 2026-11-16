In the United States, researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston analyzed medical data from nearly 165,000 people aged 65 and older. They found that during the two years after vaccination, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease among participants who received a high-dose flu vaccine was up to 22% lower than among those who received a standard dose. ScienceAlert reports.

Duration of the identified association

Participants who received the high-dose vaccine rather than the standard one every year had a somewhat longer period of lower risk. Researchers recorded a stronger association among women than among men.

The authors noted that, together with the results of their previous 2022 analysis, which compared people vaccinated against influenza with unvaccinated people, the difference in risk could reach nearly 55%. In the previous study involving about 1.9 million Americans aged 65 and older, any flu vaccination was associated with an approximately 40% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease compared with no vaccination.

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Causal relationship has not been proven

The study, published in the journal Neurology, is the first to compare the association between Alzheimer’s disease risk and a high-dose or standard flu vaccine. At the same time, its results do not prove that vaccination directly prevents the disease. According to independent epidemiologist Erin Abner, the identified association may be explained by the fact that people who received the high-dose vaccine differed in health status from those who received the standard one.

The scientists pointed to the study’s limitations: Alzheimer’s disease may develop for decades before symptoms appear, so some participants may already have had an underlying pathological process at the time of vaccination. After excluding people who were diagnosed within a month after vaccination, a statistically significant association appeared only after eight months. After approximately two years, it was no longer statistically significant.

Since 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended a high-dose flu vaccine for people over 65. It contains four times more influenza antigen than a standard vaccination and is intended to produce a stronger immune response in older people.

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