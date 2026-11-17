Der Spiegel reported on a Deutsche Bank data leak encompassing 15 million emails and documents. According to the publication, the leak provides a glimpse into the internal operations of the bank, which Der Spiegel calls the most important in the country.

Politicians and businessmen mentioned

The report says that the data trove includes German politicians, Russian oligarchs, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Der Spiegel also writes about their financial secrets, some of which the publication characterizes as dubious.

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The Inside Deutsche Bank project

The report was published as part of the Inside Deutsche Bank project. In the accompanying description of the investigation, the publication mentions the bank’s head Christian Sewing, Deutsche Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt and Vladimir Putin.

Der Spiegel’s publication is dated November 17, 2026. In the article’s headline, the publication calls this leak unprecedented.

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