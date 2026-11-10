In Sweden, a suspected data leak in the global Amadeus booking system may have affected 350,164 passengers of SAS. The company filed a notification about the incident with the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY), The Local Sweden reports.

What data may have been affected

According to SAS, the suspected leak mainly concerns older bookings and trips that have already been completed. The data that may have been compromised include booking numbers, dates, the number of passengers, and other flight-related information.

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The airline has not yet informed each passenger individually. SAS said it may review this decision if new information emerges. The carrier also stated that it had submitted the required notifications to the relevant supervisory authorities.

Other airlines

The incident also affected Finnair: the airline said that around 116,000 of its bookings may have been affected. Finnair added that the security breach involves several international airlines. Norwegian broadcaster NRK previously reported that third parties may have had access to records in the Amadeus system for up to three years, and Norwegian Air passengers are also among those potentially affected.

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