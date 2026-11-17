In Germany, a document leak has for the first time shown how publisher Friede Springer transferred a multibillion-euro share package to Mathias Döpfner, the head of media group Axel Springer. Der Spiegel reported this on November 17, 2026, at 07:00.

Transfer of the share package

According to the publication, the documents confirm for the first time the mechanism for transferring this share package. The package is described in the report as being worth several billion euros, while the subject itself is characterized in the headline as a succession project at the Axel Springer group.

Döpfner is the head of Axel Springer, while Springer is described in the article as a publisher. The article was published in the companies section as part of the “Inside Deutsche Bank” series.

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Tax aspect

Der Spiegel notes that the share transfer structure was arranged in such a way that Döpfner likely had to pay only minor taxes. The publication describes this outcome as a tax gift for the head of Axel Springer.

The publication lists Susanne Amann, Henning Hinze, Nicola Naber, Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier as its authors.

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