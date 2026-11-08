In Russia, a data leak from Rosstat, the state statistics agency of the aggressor state, indicates that more than 450,000 Russians have been killed in the war against Ukraine since 2022. According to The Moscow Times, the war has become the fourth most common cause of death in Russia since 2022.

Russia has not officially disclosed battlefield casualty data since September 2022 and has dismissed independent estimates as unreliable. The Moscow Times cross-checked a random sample of 50 names with the open database of the dead maintained by Mediazona and the BBC Russian Service against the Silent Crow dataset, but was unable to fully verify the leak.

Data after the cyberattack

The Belarus Cyber Partisans group and Silent Crow said they carried out a cyberattack on Rosstat between October 29 and November 1. They reported stealing data on the Russian economy, demographics and wartime losses.

Silent Crow's count includes not only active military personnel, but also civilians killed by airstrikes and during Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region in 2024. At the same time, it does not include missing servicemen or approximately 27,000 foreign fighters who, according to available estimates, may have been recruited into the Russian armed forces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Different counting methodologies

The Belarus Cyber Partisans published a lower estimate of 393,881 dead. It is based on a different methodology and includes only military personnel and civilians who died directly in combat or from the long-term consequences of the war.

The database also recorded 14,160 deaths of servicemen from causes unrelated to combat, including illness, traffic accidents or suicide. More than 32,000 people died from injuries sustained at least one year before their deaths.

According to the leak, 72% of deaths in the records were registered as having occurred in the territory of the so-called DPR, an occupation structure in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk region. There, according to the leak, more than 20,000 Russian servicemen were killed during the fighting for Bakhmut.

Janis Kluge, head of the Russia and Eurasia Division at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, called the leak the most significant one concerning Russian losses. The UK Ministry of Defence also reported in early September that more than half a million people had died fighting on Russia's side, while total losses, including the wounded, could reach 1.5 million.

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