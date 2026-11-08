CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Micky Lee received the Centennial Medal of Lifetime Achievement at the Asian Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, United States. The medal was awarded for more than three decades of work promoting Korean film, music and television to international audiences, Korea Herald reports.

Honor for contribution to culture

The 68-year-old Korean American businesswoman received the medal, which recognizes individuals for their long-term contributions to industry, culture and cross-cultural cooperation. In her speech, Lee compared culture to oxygen and stressed the importance of creating opportunities for the next generations of creators.

According to her, the main legacy is not only what has already been achieved, but also the opportunities created for those who come after. Lee expressed hope that a new generation of creators would dream on a larger scale and dare to do what had previously seemed impossible.

Work in film and K-pop

Lee has played one of the key roles in developing CJ Group's entertainment business since the 1990s. Among the important steps cited in the report are the group's investment in DreamWorks in 1995 and the opening of CGV Gangbyeon in 1998, Korea's first multiplex cinema.

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In film, she was an executive producer of Bong Joon-ho's “Parasite,” which in 2020 became the first non-English-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Lee was also an executive producer of Park Chan-wook's 2022 film “Decision to Leave” and the Oscar-nominated 2023 film “Past Lives.”

Platforms for Korean music

Lee also mentioned her involvement in the development of Mnet, the MAMA Awards and the KCON festival. The MAMA Awards were launched in 1999 as the Mnet Video Music Awards, while KCON began in 2012 and is held in various countries.

Lee received the award from Lee Soo-man, the founder and chief producer of A2O Entertainment, who was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame last year. In 2025, Micky Lee presented him with an honor during the Asian Hall of Fame ceremony.

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