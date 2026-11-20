US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said that the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure is currently boosting demand and inflationary pressure. He said this on November 19 during a conference held by the International Monetary Fund and the Central Bank of Brazil, The Hill reports.

AI and prices

According to Jefferson, in the long term, artificial intelligence will likely automate some tasks and complement the performance of others. At the same time, the current buildout of AI infrastructure is creating additional demand and intensifying inflation.

The Fed vice chair added that in the future, productivity gains from technology could, conversely, put downward pressure on inflation while supporting economic growth.

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Energy and rates

Jefferson also pointed to the impact of price shocks in the energy market linked to the nearly nine-month war with Iran. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was about 63 cents higher than a year earlier, although it declined compared with the previous month.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded a 0.7% increase in energy prices from September to October, following a 5.2% rise from August to September. Annual inflation, according to the publication, remains above the Fed's 2% target.

In September, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the rate by 0.25 percentage points, and at the end of October left it in the 3.75–4% range. Jefferson did not say how he would vote at the December 8–9 meeting, but noted that a stronger central bank response would be warranted if inflation risks intensify. According to CME FedWatch estimates, traders were pricing in a 96.4% probability of a 0.25-percentage-point rate increase in December.

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