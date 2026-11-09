Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski said that after the tragic events in Krakow, Polish authorities filed complaints about more than 3,000 user accounts within one day. Later, the number of such reports approached 4,000. According to him, these accounts spread false information and conspiracy theories.

Reach of disinformation

As Polsat News reports, Gawkowski estimated the reach of the disinformation wave in the first hours and the first day after the events at 250 million. He stressed that this involved the organic spread of posts by real users.

Among the false claims that appeared on social media were statements alleging that the Polish government was involved in the attack, that it was supported by the European Union, and that there was an attempt to cancel the Independence March and events on November 11. The deputy prime minister called such publications dangerous.

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Materials transferred to cyber police

Gawkowski said that cooperation with publishers of online portals had made it possible to neutralize many accounts spreading disinformation. He also stated that some of the materials had already been transferred to the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime. According to him, the authors of posts that may have violated criminal law could be held accountable following a police analysis.

According to the minister, most digital platforms promptly removed false content and maintained contact with the government. In his assessment, platform X responded the least actively: it removed fewer accounts, while the level of radicalization there was the highest.

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