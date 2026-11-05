In Poland, Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the Polish People’s Party (PSL) will continue seeking the abolition of the two-term limit for gmina heads, mayors and city presidents. He said this during the Polish Local Government Congress, RMF24 reports.

The PSL leader stressed that the party would not abandon this initiative and intends to see it through. According to him, following the October vote, PSL began working to return the relevant bill for consideration.

Vote in the Sejm

The Sejm did not support the PSL-drafted bill amending the Electoral Code in October. A total of 213 deputies voted in favor of its adoption, 215 voted against, and another nine abstained. Most representatives of the governing coalition supported the document, but some deputies from The Left, Poland 2050 and several representatives of the Civic Coalition were not part of this majority.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

During the vote, Prime Minister Donald Tusk was on a visit to India together with government spokesperson Adam Szłapka and Finance Minister Andrzej Domański. Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the Senate had introduced a similar bill and also said he had seen a positive response from the coalition to the new initiative. He expressed hope that the right wing would support it as well.

Position of congress participants

Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski also spoke in favor of abolishing the restriction. In his view, experience is important amid crises and threats, while the decision on electing local executive authorities should remain with citizens.

At the end of the congress, a declaration was read out calling for the abolition of limits on the number of terms in local government. The signatories described such restrictions as unconstitutional and as violating freedom of choice and the agency of local communities. The two-term limit for gmina executive bodies was introduced in 2018, at the same time as one term of office was extended to five years.

Read us on