Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka informed President Prabowo Subianto of his intention to resign during a meeting on November 10. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi.

According to Hadi, the vice president expressed this wish because of the changing situation. The spokesperson denied reports that Prabowo Subianto had rejected Gibran's request, but did not say whether the president had accepted it. The vice president's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Political differences

The meeting took place amid growing political differences between Prabowo and the vice president's father, former two-term president Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gibran helped Prabowo secure a decisive victory in the 2024 election. At the same time, during his first two years as vice president, he largely remained out of the public spotlight and rarely appeared alongside the president.

Questions over documents

Indonesian lawmakers are considering a possible investigation into whether Gibran meets the requirements for holding the office of vice president. Some legislators have raised questions about incomplete educational documents he submitted when he was nominated as a candidate.

Last month, the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court ruled that the educational documents he submitted did not meet electoral requirements. At the same time, the Constitutional Court stated that it does not have the authority to remove Gibran from office, as this falls within the jurisdiction of other institutions. Analysts cited by the publication believe that a parliamentary investigation could be the first step toward impeachment proceedings.

Read us on